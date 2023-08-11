California State Teachers Retirement System Decreases Stock Holdings in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

California State Teachers Retirement System reduced its position in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,323,981 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,249 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.17% of Activision Blizzard worth $113,320,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 186.4% in the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard in the first quarter valued at about $41,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard during the first quarter worth about $47,000. 80.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on ATVI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $89.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Roth Mkm lowered shares of Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $88.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $95.00 to $95.99 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Barclays lowered shares of Activision Blizzard from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.37.

Activision Blizzard Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ATVI traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $91.18. 4,712,631 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,674,791. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 4.66 and a current ratio of 4.66. The company has a market cap of $71.74 billion, a PE ratio of 33.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $86.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.77. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a twelve month low of $70.94 and a twelve month high of $93.67.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.17. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 24.87% and a return on equity of 14.87%. The firm had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.44 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Activision Blizzard Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 2nd will be given a $0.99 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.07%. This is an increase from Activision Blizzard’s previous annual dividend of $0.47. Activision Blizzard’s payout ratio is presently 36.26%.

Activision Blizzard Profile

(Free Report)

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision, Blizzard, and King. It develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers, and mobile devices, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision and Blizzard products.

See Also

