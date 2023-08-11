California State Teachers Retirement System Grows Stock Holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 1.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 696,636 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,505 shares during the period. Broadcom comprises about 0.7% of California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. California State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.17% of Broadcom worth $446,920,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Broadcom in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Broadcom in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 170.4% in the fourth quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 73 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 400.0% in the fourth quarter. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. now owns 75 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of Broadcom in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 88.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Broadcom news, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 1,645 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $801.33, for a total transaction of $1,318,187.85. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 75,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,332,135.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 1,645 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $801.33, for a total transaction of $1,318,187.85. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 75,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,332,135.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $797.82, for a total value of $4,786,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 35,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,991,514.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AVGO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $785.00 to $910.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $870.00 to $905.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $950.00 to $1,050.00 in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $700.00 to $900.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $715.00 to $830.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $804.05.

Broadcom Stock Performance

Shares of AVGO stock traded down $7.83 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $842.90. 2,017,887 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,515,207. Broadcom Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $415.07 and a fifty-two week high of $923.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $347.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $865.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $712.12. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.12 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $8.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.70 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 74.58% and a net margin of 39.06%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $8.39 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 38.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 22nd were paid a $4.60 dividend. This represents a $18.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 21st. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is 57.63%.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Further Reading

