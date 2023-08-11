California State Teachers Retirement System Has $129.53 Million Stock Holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

California State Teachers Retirement System lessened its holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 0.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 782,061 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 7,453 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.17% of Target worth $129,533,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Connections Group Inc. bought a new position in Target during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Red Tortoise LLC bought a new position in Target during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Target during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC bought a new position in shares of Target in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in shares of Target in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TGT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet lowered Target from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Target from $165.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays lowered their price objective on Target from $163.00 to $142.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Raymond James lowered Target from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Citigroup lowered Target from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $177.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Target has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $173.82.

Target Stock Performance

TGT stock traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $130.83. 2,061,751 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,192,127. The firm has a market cap of $60.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.30, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.18. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $132.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $151.39. Target Co. has a 1-year low of $125.08 and a 1-year high of $183.89.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 17th. The retailer reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $24.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.28 billion. Target had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 2.49%. Target’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.19 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Target Co. will post 8.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Target Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be issued a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 15th. This is a boost from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.36%. Target’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.59%.

Insider Activity at Target

In other Target news, CAO Matthew A. Liegel sold 1,459 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.75, for a total transaction of $234,534.25. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,748 shares in the company, valued at $602,491. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Target Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

See Also

