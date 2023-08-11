California State Teachers Retirement System Has $259.92 Million Holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

California State Teachers Retirement System decreased its position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,372,104 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 5,954 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.17% of NextEra Energy worth $259,922,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. White Pine Capital LLC increased its position in NextEra Energy by 0.8% in the first quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 16,348 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,260,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Brainard Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in NextEra Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $214,000. Roundview Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 10,576 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $815,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 28,855 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,224,000 after buying an additional 1,132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barden Capital Management Inc. raised its position in NextEra Energy by 1.5% in the first quarter. Barden Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,115 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $703,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.70% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:NEE traded down $0.63 during trading on Thursday, reaching $68.29. 7,943,210 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,149,105. The firm has a market cap of $138.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $73.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.89. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $67.91 and a 1-year high of $91.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.45.

NextEra Energy Dividend Announcement

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.07. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 12.25% and a net margin of 30.05%. The firm had revenue of $7.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.4675 per share. This represents a $1.87 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 29th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.29%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NEE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on NextEra Energy in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on NextEra Energy from $95.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $93.00 target price on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Friday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on NextEra Energy from $93.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on NextEra Energy in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $91.36.

Insider Transactions at NextEra Energy

In other NextEra Energy news, EVP Robert Coffey sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total transaction of $299,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,292 shares in the company, valued at approximately $845,770.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO John W. Ketchum purchased 13,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $74.26 per share, for a total transaction of $1,009,936.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 184,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,699,856.10. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert Coffey sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total value of $299,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,292 shares in the company, valued at approximately $845,770.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

