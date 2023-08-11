California State Teachers Retirement System Has $79.12 Million Stock Holdings in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

California State Teachers Retirement System lessened its holdings in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 380,112 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 5,121 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $79,124,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ADSK. Norges Bank bought a new position in Autodesk during the fourth quarter valued at about $426,374,000. Select Equity Group L.P. grew its stake in shares of Autodesk by 156.0% in the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 587,690 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $109,822,000 after purchasing an additional 358,113 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in shares of Autodesk by 47.4% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,032,500 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $192,943,000 after purchasing an additional 332,200 shares during the period. Robeco Schweiz AG grew its stake in shares of Autodesk by 73.3% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 672,790 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $125,724,000 after purchasing an additional 284,490 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Autodesk by 51.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 740,243 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $138,329,000 after purchasing an additional 252,022 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.93% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. OTR Global lowered Autodesk to a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 price objective on shares of Autodesk in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Autodesk from $247.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Autodesk from $245.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Autodesk in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $224.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $231.84.

Autodesk Stock Down 0.2 %

ADSK stock traded down $0.49 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $207.57. 516,087 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,433,096. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $208.38 and its 200-day moving average is $205.02. The company has a market cap of $44.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.90, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72. Autodesk, Inc. has a 12 month low of $179.61 and a 12 month high of $235.01.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The software company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. Autodesk had a return on equity of 100.54% and a net margin of 16.42%. The company’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.87 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Betsy Rafael sold 309 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.17, for a total value of $65,251.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,472 shares in the company, valued at approximately $944,352.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Autodesk Company Profile

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

Further Reading

