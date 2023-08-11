California State Teachers Retirement System Lowers Stock Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

California State Teachers Retirement System reduced its stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,012,915 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 18,201 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.18% of Starbucks worth $209,605,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC acquired a new position in Starbucks during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. America First Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Starbucks in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Starbucks in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of Starbucks during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.68% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Trading Up 1.7 %

NASDAQ SBUX traded up $1.74 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $101.66. 6,843,728 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,405,300. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $100.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $103.16. Starbucks Co. has a 1-year low of $81.67 and a 1-year high of $115.48. The firm has a market cap of $116.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.06, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.93.

Starbucks Announces Dividend

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The coffee company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $9.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.29 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 44.46% and a net margin of 10.81%. Starbucks’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.84 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Investors of record on Friday, August 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 10th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.63%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SBUX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $122.00 to $128.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $104.00 price target on shares of Starbucks in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Starbucks from $115.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Starbucks from $105.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Starbucks from $114.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $112.52.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 679 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.60, for a total transaction of $68,307.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 54,761 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,508,956.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

