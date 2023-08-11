California State Teachers Retirement System Sells 12,632 Shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

California State Teachers Retirement System lessened its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report) by 0.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,370,040 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,632 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $102,959,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 36.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 704 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Kepos Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 79.01% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Colgate-Palmolive

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, insider John W. Kooyman sold 21,677 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.69, for a total transaction of $1,684,086.13. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $495,972.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Colgate-Palmolive news, insider John W. Kooyman sold 21,677 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.69, for a total transaction of $1,684,086.13. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $495,972.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 24,703 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.70, for a total transaction of $1,968,829.10. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 52,769 shares in the company, valued at $4,205,689.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on CL. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $83.00 price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $85.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $85.33.

Colgate-Palmolive Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CL traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $76.65. 1,258,963 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,861,848. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.49. Colgate-Palmolive has a 52 week low of $67.84 and a 52 week high of $83.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.43, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $76.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.85.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.70 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 386.76% and a net margin of 8.02%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. Analysts predict that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.16 EPS for the current year.

Colgate-Palmolive Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 20th. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is 106.67%.

About Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

