California State Teachers Retirement System Sells 14,009 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

California State Teachers Retirement System lessened its stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 0.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,538,095 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 14,009 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.17% of International Business Machines worth $201,629,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IBM. White Pine Capital LLC raised its position in International Business Machines by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 16,310 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,138,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in International Business Machines by 4.6% in the first quarter. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,263 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in International Business Machines by 1.9% in the first quarter. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 50,260 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,589,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares during the last quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in International Business Machines by 2.6% in the first quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 23,978 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,143,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lokken Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 10.1% during the first quarter. Lokken Investment Group LLC now owns 2,363 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.71% of the company’s stock.

International Business Machines Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of IBM stock traded up $0.74 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $143.23. 4,735,048 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,743,241. International Business Machines Co. has a 1 year low of $115.54 and a 1 year high of $153.21. The stock has a market cap of $130.48 billion, a PE ratio of 66.32, a PEG ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $136.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $131.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28.

International Business Machines Announces Dividend

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The technology company reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $15.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.58 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 38.10% and a net margin of 3.35%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.31 EPS. Research analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 10th will be issued a $1.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 9th. This represents a $6.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.64%. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is currently 307.41%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $165.00 to $162.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on International Business Machines in a report on Friday, July 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on International Business Machines from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “inline” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on International Business Machines from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $141.75.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

