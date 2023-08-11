California State Teachers Retirement System Sells 22,197 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

California State Teachers Retirement System lowered its stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 1.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,538,521 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 22,197 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.17% of Texas Instruments worth $286,180,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Texas Instruments in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Elequin Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Texas Instruments news, Director Carrie Smith Cox sold 16,055 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.04, for a total transaction of $2,890,542.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,801 shares in the company, valued at $6,445,612.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Carrie Smith Cox sold 16,055 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.04, for a total transaction of $2,890,542.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 35,801 shares in the company, valued at $6,445,612.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Pamela H. Patsley sold 10,539 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.34, for a total value of $1,890,064.26. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,662 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,857,603.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on TXN shares. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $185.00 to $181.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 price target on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price target on Texas Instruments from $205.00 to $215.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $185.32.

View Our Latest Report on TXN

Texas Instruments Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of Texas Instruments stock traded up $0.29 on Thursday, reaching $167.56. 4,975,312 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,217,191. The firm has a market capitalization of $152.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.01. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $145.97 and a fifty-two week high of $188.12. The company has a current ratio of 5.72, a quick ratio of 4.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $176.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $174.84.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The semiconductor company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.11. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 50.90% and a net margin of 40.84%. The company had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.34 EPS for the current year.

Texas Instruments Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 28th. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.96%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is 59.62%.

About Texas Instruments

(Free Report)

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.