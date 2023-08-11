California State Teachers Retirement System Sells 22,420 Shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

California State Teachers Retirement System cut its holdings in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 0.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,767,217 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 22,420 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $87,721,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Uber Technologies by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 877,950 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $27,831,000 after purchasing an additional 69,611 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its position in Uber Technologies by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 125,300 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $3,972,000 after buying an additional 5,150 shares during the period. Glenview Trust co boosted its position in Uber Technologies by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Glenview Trust co now owns 11,303 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $358,000 after buying an additional 1,035 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Uber Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,023,000. Finally, Callan Capital LLC boosted its position in Uber Technologies by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Callan Capital LLC now owns 12,719 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $403,000 after buying an additional 766 shares during the period. 73.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Uber Technologies stock traded down $0.51 on Friday, hitting $44.09. 9,680,661 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,103,813. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.94 and a 1-year high of $49.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -199.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $44.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Uber Technologies ( NYSE:UBER Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The ride-sharing company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $9.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.34 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative return on equity of 4.57% and a negative net margin of 1.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.33) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on UBER. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $46.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Piper Jaffray Companies raised their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $41.00 to $43.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $42.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, June 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $55.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. Thirty equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.03.

In other Uber Technologies news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 644 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total value of $26,404.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 128,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,285,556. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 644 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total value of $26,404.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 128,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,285,556. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.51, for a total transaction of $4,751,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,316,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,534,704.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 225,642 shares of company stock valued at $10,325,237 over the last quarter. 3.84% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

