California State Teachers Retirement System Sells 2,416 Shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

California State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its position in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 267,755 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,416 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.15% of Public Storage worth $80,899,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PSA. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Public Storage by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,612,903 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,011,330,000 after buying an additional 374,203 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Public Storage during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $670,512,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,714,057 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $480,262,000 after buying an additional 133,832 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Public Storage by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,684,258 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $471,912,000 after purchasing an additional 25,424 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Public Storage by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,551,562 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $434,732,000 after purchasing an additional 60,826 shares during the period. 79.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Public Storage alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PSA has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Public Storage from $338.00 to $324.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Public Storage in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Public Storage from $335.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Public Storage in a research note on Monday, May 8th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Public Storage has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $328.20.

Public Storage Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of Public Storage stock traded up $1.48 during trading on Friday, hitting $286.18. The stock had a trading volume of 323,439 shares, compared to its average volume of 992,367. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $288.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $292.94. The stock has a market cap of $50.31 billion, a PE ratio of 12.33, a PEG ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28. Public Storage has a 12 month low of $270.13 and a 12 month high of $357.13.

Public Storage Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 13th will be issued a $3.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 12th. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.19%. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.97%.

Public Storage Company Profile

(Free Report)

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns, and operates self-storage facilities. At March 31, 2023, we had: (i) interests in 2,877 self-storage facilities located in 40 states with approximately 205 million net rentable square feet in the United States and (ii) a 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage Limited (Euronext Brussels:SHUR), which owned 266 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 15 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Public Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.