California State Teachers Retirement System Sells 7,724 Shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

California State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 704,132 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 7,724 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $156,761,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ADP. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,010,014 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,629,852,000 after purchasing an additional 794,328 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,045,455 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,157,923,000 after purchasing an additional 123,725 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,586,824 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,051,049,000 after buying an additional 822,790 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 94,265.5% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,770,728 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,617,256,000 after acquiring an additional 6,763,553 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi raised its position in Automatic Data Processing by 39.8% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 3,010,023 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $733,450,000 after acquiring an additional 856,540 shares during the last quarter. 78.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Automatic Data Processing

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Michael A. Bonarti sold 7,049 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.75, for a total transaction of $1,795,732.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 67,044 shares in the company, valued at $17,079,459. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Automatic Data Processing Price Performance

Shares of ADP traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $250.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,153,721 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,869,350. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $228.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $222.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.82. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 1-year low of $201.46 and a 1-year high of $274.92.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.06. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 107.15% and a net margin of 18.94%. The company had revenue of $4.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.50 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 9.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Automatic Data Processing Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is 60.98%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on ADP shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. 888 reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $275.00 to $285.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $240.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Automatic Data Processing in a report on Friday, June 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $230.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Automatic Data Processing has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $243.23.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

Further Reading

