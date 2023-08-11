California State Teachers Retirement System Trims Holdings in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

California State Teachers Retirement System cut its position in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 252,536 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,670 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.17% of Synopsys worth $97,542,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Synopsys by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,193,035 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,017,690,000 after buying an additional 61,433 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Synopsys during the fourth quarter valued at $891,507,000. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,150,257 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $686,556,000 after purchasing an additional 133,703 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 351.8% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,773,216 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $566,170,000 after purchasing an additional 1,380,699 shares during the period. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 113,493.8% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,319,960 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $421,450,000 after purchasing an additional 1,318,798 shares during the period. 85.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Synopsys Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of SNPS traded down $1.53 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $429.86. 139,061 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 865,159. Synopsys, Inc. has a 12-month low of $267.00 and a 12-month high of $468.03. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $441.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $398.38. The company has a market cap of $65.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.13.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Synopsys ( NASDAQ:SNPS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The semiconductor company reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.07. Synopsys had a return on equity of 16.29% and a net margin of 17.41%. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.89 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Synopsys, Inc. will post 7.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SNPS. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Synopsys from $445.00 to $447.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on Synopsys in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Synopsys from $467.00 to $500.00 in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on Synopsys from $420.00 to $448.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Synopsys from $410.00 to $420.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $438.00.

Insider Transactions at Synopsys

In related news, CAO Sudhindra Kankanwadi sold 3,895 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $439.87, for a total value of $1,713,293.65. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,371,341.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Synopsys news, CEO Geus Aart De sold 40,839 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $428.18, for a total value of $17,486,443.02. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 94,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,429,183.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Sudhindra Kankanwadi sold 3,895 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $439.87, for a total value of $1,713,293.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,758 shares in the company, valued at $7,371,341.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 137,964 shares of company stock valued at $60,784,338 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Synopsys Profile



Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

