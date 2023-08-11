California State Teachers Retirement System Trims Stake in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

California State Teachers Retirement System lowered its stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 416,763 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 3,848 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.16% of Sherwin-Williams worth $93,676,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 1,716.7% in the first quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 109 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 296.9% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 127 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Elequin Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.76% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $290.00 to $305.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $275.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $280.56.

Sherwin-Williams Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSE:SHW traded up $0.73 on Friday, hitting $273.59. The stock had a trading volume of 362,760 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,491,392. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. The stock has a market cap of $70.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.31, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $260.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $238.88. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 1-year low of $195.24 and a 1-year high of $283.80.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.58. The company had revenue of $6.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.03 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 10.20% and a return on equity of 83.63%. Sherwin-Williams’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.41 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 9.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sherwin-Williams Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be given a $0.605 dividend. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 17th. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.86%.

Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

