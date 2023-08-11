California State Teachers Retirement System Trims Stock Holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

California State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 749,463 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 7,663 shares during the period. Costco Wholesale comprises about 0.6% of California State Teachers Retirement System’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. California State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.17% of Costco Wholesale worth $372,386,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank boosted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 30.1% during the first quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 95 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the first quarter worth approximately $47,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Lakewood Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $52,000. 76.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on COST shares. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $567.00 to $597.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $545.00 to $570.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $475.00 to $510.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $575.00 to $630.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $562.67.

COST traded up $1.79 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $561.49. 1,106,897 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,849,483. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $538.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $510.82. The company has a market capitalization of $248.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.80, a PEG ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52-week low of $447.90 and a 52-week high of $571.16.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The retailer reported $3.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.32 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $53.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.58 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 28.18%. Costco Wholesale’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.17 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 14.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,565 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $533.00, for a total value of $834,145.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,329 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,104,357. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $522.02, for a total value of $783,030.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 23,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,450,177. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,565 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $533.00, for a total value of $834,145.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,104,357. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

