Callan Capital LLC Has $5.27 Million Stock Holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Callan Capital LLC lifted its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Free Report) by 1.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 215,071 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,135 shares during the period. Callan Capital LLC’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $5,274,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 85.9% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE grew its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 318.6% during the 4th quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 1,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029 shares in the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 8,900.0% during the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,424 shares during the period. ZRC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth $36,000.

Get Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSEARCA:SCHE opened at $25.13 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $25.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 0.68. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $21.36 and a 1-year high of $26.40.

About Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.