Callan Capital LLC Sells 10,104 Shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC)

Callan Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC – Free Report) by 3.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 318,957 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,104 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF accounts for about 2.9% of Callan Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Callan Capital LLC owned approximately 0.24% of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF worth $25,906,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 147.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,865,000 after purchasing an additional 12,495 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $257,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 1.8% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 28,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,497,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 2.3% during the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 78,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,980,000 after purchasing an additional 1,739 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the first quarter worth $346,000.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of GSLC opened at $87.96 on Friday. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $69.51 and a 12 month high of $90.41. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.56 and a beta of 0.98.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (GSLC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks comprising 4 sub-indexes: value, momentum, quality, and low volatility. The index uses multiple factors to pick stocks, and each sub-index receives equal weight.

