Callan Capital LLC Sells 2,368 Shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GEM)

Callan Capital LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GEM – Free Report) by 1.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 221,185 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,368 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF comprises approximately 0.7% of Callan Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Callan Capital LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $6,585,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1.4% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,257,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,117,000 after acquiring an additional 58,276 shares during the period. SigFig Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,863,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,072,000 after acquiring an additional 58,742 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 7.2% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,698,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,568,000 after acquiring an additional 114,466 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 2.9% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,630,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,242,000 after acquiring an additional 45,235 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 38.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,303,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,899,000 after acquiring an additional 359,989 shares during the period.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF stock opened at $30.16 on Friday. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $25.11 and a 1 year high of $31.59. The firm has a market cap of $989.25 million, a PE ratio of 9.32 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.94.

About Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF

The Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF (GEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of emerging market stocks comprising 4 sub-indexes: value, momentum, quality, and low volatility. The index uses multiple factors to pick stocks, and each sub-index receives equal weight.

