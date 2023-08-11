Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ) Shares Acquired by Mint Tower Capital Management B.V.

Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. lifted its stake in shares of Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ – Free Report) (TSE:CCO) by 140.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 17,500 shares during the quarter. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V.’s holdings in Cameco were worth $785,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cameco during the first quarter worth $25,000. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cameco by 1,175.8% during the fourth quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 1,263 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,164 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Cameco by 291.3% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,209 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cameco during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Cameco by 46.0% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,910 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. 63.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CCJ stock opened at $34.18 on Friday. Cameco Co. has a fifty-two week low of $21.02 and a fifty-two week high of $35.24. The stock has a market cap of $14.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 227.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.60. The company has a quick ratio of 3.00, a current ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Cameco ( NYSE:CCJ Get Free Report ) (TSE:CCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $482.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $636.37 million. Cameco had a return on equity of 2.74% and a net margin of 4.67%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.14 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Cameco Co. will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CCJ has been the subject of several analyst reports. TD Securities upped their price target on Cameco from C$51.00 to C$55.00 and gave the stock an “action list buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Cameco from C$50.00 to C$52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of Cameco from C$50.00 to C$49.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Cameco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Cameco Corporation provides uranium for the generation of electricity. It operates through two segments, Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

