Canaccord Genuity Group Downgrades Brookfield (NYSE:BN) to Hold

Brookfield (NYSE:BN – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Briefing.com reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on BN. TD Securities cut their price target on Brookfield from $61.00 to $60.00 and set an “action list buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Brookfield from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.50.

Get Brookfield alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on BN

Brookfield Stock Performance

NYSE BN opened at $34.55 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.38 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $33.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.89. Brookfield has a 1 year low of $28.25 and a 1 year high of $54.08.

Brookfield (NYSE:BN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $23.30 billion during the quarter. Brookfield had a net margin of 0.87% and a return on equity of 1.40%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Opps Eb Holdings Ltd. Ocm sold 3,781,561 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total transaction of $219,330,538.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Brookfield

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BN. Brookfield Corp ON grew its holdings in shares of Brookfield by 1.4% during the first quarter. Brookfield Corp ON now owns 133,723,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,358,050,000 after purchasing an additional 1,835,778 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Brookfield in the fourth quarter valued at $3,727,998,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Brookfield by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 58,542,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,970,313,000 after purchasing an additional 5,521,675 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Brookfield during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,847,395,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield during the 4th quarter worth approximately $889,171,000. Institutional investors own 54.14% of the company’s stock.

Brookfield Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Brookfield Corporation is an alternative asset manager and REIT/Real Estate Investment Manager firm focuses on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and venture capital and private equity assets. It manages a range of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.