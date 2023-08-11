Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) Stock Price Up 6.7%

Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GOOS – Get Free Report) shares were up 6.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $17.27 and last traded at $17.25. Approximately 535,905 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 67% from the average daily volume of 1,607,222 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.16.

Several research firms have recently commented on GOOS. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Canada Goose from $17.00 to $14.80 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Canada Goose from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.48.

The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of 47.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $17.10 and its 200-day moving average is $18.42.

Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $216.84 million during the quarter. Canada Goose had a return on equity of 22.58% and a net margin of 4.28%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Canada Goose Holdings Inc. will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of GOOS. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new position in shares of Canada Goose in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Canada Goose in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in shares of Canada Goose in the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of Canada Goose by 44.3% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 1,146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JCIC Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Canada Goose in the second quarter valued at $76,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.73% of the company’s stock.

Canada Goose Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells performance luxury apparel for men, women, youth, children, and babies in Canada, the United States, Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through three segments: Direct-to-Consumer, Wholesale, and Other.

