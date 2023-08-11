Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) Shares Sold by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lessened its position in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Free Report) (TSE:CNR) by 0.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,596,731 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 5,274 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.24% of Canadian National Railway worth $187,981,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CNI. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 24,368 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,897,000 after acquiring an additional 1,428 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Canadian National Railway by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 546,144 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $64,926,000 after purchasing an additional 9,093 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 9.0% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,017 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $474,000 after buying an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Rempart Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Canadian National Railway by 4.0% in the first quarter. Rempart Asset Management Inc. now owns 187,775 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $22,135,000 after buying an additional 7,230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 85,504 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $10,166,000 after buying an additional 5,725 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.89% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CNI. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Canadian National Railway from $115.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. CIBC cut their price objective on Canadian National Railway from C$177.00 to C$175.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Canadian National Railway from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Canadian National Railway from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Stephens decreased their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from $124.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $145.71.

Canadian National Railway Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of Canadian National Railway stock opened at $116.45 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $76.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $117.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $117.99. Canadian National Railway has a 52-week low of $103.79 and a 52-week high of $129.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

Canadian National Railway Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be paid a $0.5996 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 7th. This is a boost from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. Canadian National Railway’s payout ratio is 40.58%.

Canadian National Railway Company Profile

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in rail and related transportation business. The company offers rail services, which include equipment, custom brokage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services including temperature controlled cargo, port partnership, transloading and distribution, logistic parks, customs brokerage, trucking, and moving grains in containers.

