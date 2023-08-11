Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ) Shares Down 5%

Shares of Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ – Get Free Report) traded down 5% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $32.40 and last traded at $32.43. 429,721 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 62% from the average session volume of 1,136,049 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.12.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup decreased their price target on Canadian Solar from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Canadian Solar from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Canadian Solar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 26th. UBS Group raised Canadian Solar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Canadian Solar from $60.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.60.

Get Canadian Solar alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Canadian Solar

Canadian Solar Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a PE ratio of 7.60 and a beta of 1.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $37.55 and its 200-day moving average is $38.81.

Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The solar energy provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.71. Canadian Solar had a net margin of 3.97% and a return on equity of 14.02%. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Canadian Solar Inc. will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Canadian Solar

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in shares of Canadian Solar by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 128,255 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $5,106,000 after purchasing an additional 5,693 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Canadian Solar by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 5,400 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its holdings in shares of Canadian Solar by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 20,880 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $645,000 after buying an additional 2,640 shares during the last quarter. North Growth Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Canadian Solar by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. North Growth Management Ltd. now owns 33,000 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $1,306,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Finally, Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Canadian Solar by 60.0% in the fourth quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 124,000 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $3,832,000 after acquiring an additional 46,500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.77% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Solar Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Canadian Solar Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells solar ingots, wafers, cells, modules, and other solar power and battery storage products in Asia, the Americas, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Canadian Solar Inc (CSI) Solar and Global Energy.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Solar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Solar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.