Canadian Tire (OTCMKTS:CDNAF) PT Lowered to C$191.00

Canadian Tire (OTCMKTS:CDNAF – Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by research analysts at Scotiabank from C$206.00 to C$191.00 in a research note issued on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports.
Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. TD Securities cut shares of Canadian Tire from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Desjardins reduced their target price on shares of Canadian Tire from C$205.00 to C$200.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, National Bank Financial cut shares of Canadian Tire from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday.
Canadian Tire Corporation, Limited provides a range of retail goods and services in Canada. It operates in three segments: Retail, CT REIT, and Financial Services. The Retail segment retails automotive maintenance products and accessories, parts, tires as well as automotive services and roadside assistance; kitchen, home organization, decor, home electronics, pet, and cleaning and consumable products; tools, hardware, paint, electrical, plumbing, home environment, and smart home products; and outdoor recreation, exercise, footwear and apparel, hunting, fishing, camping, and sporting goods.
