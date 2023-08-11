Canadian Tire (OTCMKTS:CDNAF) PT Lowered to C$191.00

Canadian Tire (OTCMKTS:CDNAF – Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by research analysts at Scotiabank from C$206.00 to C$191.00 in a research note issued on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. TD Securities cut shares of Canadian Tire from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Desjardins reduced their target price on shares of Canadian Tire from C$205.00 to C$200.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, National Bank Financial cut shares of Canadian Tire from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday.

Get Canadian Tire alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Canadian Tire

Canadian Tire Price Performance

Canadian Tire Company Profile

Shares of OTCMKTS CDNAF traded down $5.89 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $123.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 438 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,339. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $134.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $129.00. Canadian Tire has a 1-year low of $101.00 and a 1-year high of $143.80.

(Get Free Report)

Canadian Tire Corporation, Limited provides a range of retail goods and services in Canada. It operates in three segments: Retail, CT REIT, and Financial Services. The Retail segment retails automotive maintenance products and accessories, parts, tires as well as automotive services and roadside assistance; kitchen, home organization, decor, home electronics, pet, and cleaning and consumable products; tools, hardware, paint, electrical, plumbing, home environment, and smart home products; and outdoor recreation, exercise, footwear and apparel, hunting, fishing, camping, and sporting goods.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Tire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Tire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.