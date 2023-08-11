Canadian Tire (OTCMKTS:CDNAF) PT Lowered to C$208.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Canadian Tire (OTCMKTS:CDNAF – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$225.00 to C$208.00 in a report issued on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Several other brokerages have also commented on CDNAF. National Bank Financial lowered Canadian Tire from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday. TD Securities downgraded shares of Canadian Tire from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Canadian Tire from C$196.00 to C$180.00 in a research report on Friday. Scotiabank reduced their price target on Canadian Tire from C$206.00 to C$191.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Desjardins lowered their price target on Canadian Tire from C$205.00 to C$200.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th.

Get Canadian Tire alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Canadian Tire

Canadian Tire Trading Down 5.7 %

About Canadian Tire

CDNAF stock traded down $7.03 on Friday, reaching $116.52. 1,736 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,335. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $134.12 and a 200-day moving average of $128.97. Canadian Tire has a twelve month low of $101.00 and a twelve month high of $143.80.

(Get Free Report)

Canadian Tire Corporation, Limited provides a range of retail goods and services in Canada. It operates in three segments: Retail, CT REIT, and Financial Services. The Retail segment retails automotive maintenance products and accessories, parts, tires as well as automotive services and roadside assistance; kitchen, home organization, decor, home electronics, pet, and cleaning and consumable products; tools, hardware, paint, electrical, plumbing, home environment, and smart home products; and outdoor recreation, exercise, footwear and apparel, hunting, fishing, camping, and sporting goods.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Tire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Tire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.