Cano Health (NYSE:CANO) Stock Rating Lowered by Jefferies Financial Group

Cano Health (NYSE:CANO – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on CANO. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Cano Health to $1.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Citigroup cut shares of Cano Health from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $4.00 to $0.80 in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.69.

Get Cano Health alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Cano Health

Cano Health Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CANO traded down $1.02 on Friday, reaching $0.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 41,259,624 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,248,165. Cano Health has a 52-week low of $0.48 and a 52-week high of $9.75. The company has a market cap of $268.09 million, a P/E ratio of -0.51 and a beta of 0.01. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47.

Cano Health (NYSE:CANO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.02. Cano Health had a negative net margin of 8.14% and a positive return on equity of 1.05%. The business had revenue of $866.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $836.21 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cano Health will post -0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Cano Health

In other news, insider Richard Aguilar sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.22, for a total value of $183,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,613,984 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,969,060.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold 929,103 shares of company stock worth $1,253,328 in the last 90 days. 16.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cano Health

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Cano Health by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 125,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $798,000 after buying an additional 13,593 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Cano Health by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 169,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,074,000 after buying an additional 26,550 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Cano Health by 19.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 78,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,000 after buying an additional 12,578 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cano Health in the 1st quarter worth approximately $129,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in shares of Cano Health in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,268,000. Institutional investors own 34.05% of the company’s stock.

About Cano Health

(Get Free Report)

Cano Health, Inc provides primary care medical services to its members in the United States and Puerto Rico. It owns and operates medical centers enabled by CanoPanorama, a proprietary population health management technology-powered platform that provides the healthcare providers at its medical centers with a 360-degree view of their members with actionable insights to improve care decisions and member engagement.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cano Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cano Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.