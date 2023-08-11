Capital City Bank Group (NASDAQ:CCBG) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $31.42

Capital City Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCBG – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $31.42 and traded as high as $32.10. Capital City Bank Group shares last traded at $31.69, with a volume of 19,492 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Capital City Bank Group in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Capital City Bank Group Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $31.85 and its 200-day moving average is $31.42. The stock has a market cap of $537.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.24 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Capital City Bank Group (NASDAQ:CCBG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.85. Capital City Bank Group had a net margin of 20.61% and a return on equity of 13.13%. The company had revenue of $67.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.80 million. On average, analysts expect that Capital City Bank Group, Inc. will post 3.52 EPS for the current year.

Capital City Bank Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 5th were given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 2nd. Capital City Bank Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.38%.

Institutional Trading of Capital City Bank Group

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CCBG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Capital City Bank Group by 70.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 271,260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,950,000 after acquiring an additional 111,849 shares in the last quarter. Thomasville National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Capital City Bank Group by 61.9% during the 2nd quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 118,178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,621,000 after buying an additional 45,178 shares during the last quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Capital City Bank Group by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC now owns 80,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,345,000 after buying an additional 40,000 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Capital City Bank Group by 76.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 64,577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,099,000 after buying an additional 27,964 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Capital City Bank Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $880,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.16% of the company’s stock.

About Capital City Bank Group

Capital City Bank Group, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Capital City Bank that provides a range of banking services to individual and corporate clients. The company offers financing for commercial business properties, equipment, inventories, and accounts receivable, as well as commercial leasing and letters of credit; treasury management services; and merchant credit card transaction processing services.

Further Reading

