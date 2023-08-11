Capital Southwest Co. (NASDAQ:CSWC) Expected to Earn Q2 2024 Earnings of $0.64 Per Share

Capital Southwest Co. (NASDAQ:CSWC – Free Report) – Investment analysts at B. Riley lowered their Q2 2024 EPS estimates for Capital Southwest in a research note issued on Wednesday, August 9th. B. Riley analyst B. Rowe now forecasts that the asset manager will post earnings per share of $0.64 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.65. The consensus estimate for Capital Southwest’s current full-year earnings is $2.60 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Capital Southwest’s Q3 2024 earnings at $0.64 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.62 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.55 EPS.

Capital Southwest (NASDAQ:CSWC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The asset manager reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.03. Capital Southwest had a net margin of 39.67% and a return on equity of 14.90%. The business had revenue of $37.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.91 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share. Capital Southwest’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other research firms also recently commented on CSWC. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Capital Southwest from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. TheStreet raised shares of Capital Southwest from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Capital Southwest in a report on Friday, April 14th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Capital Southwest from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Capital Southwest currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.50.

Capital Southwest Stock Down 0.8 %

CSWC traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $22.16. The company had a trading volume of 79,916 shares, compared to its average volume of 311,722. Capital Southwest has a 52 week low of $16.28 and a 52 week high of $22.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market capitalization of $885.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.62 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $20.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.94.

Capital Southwest Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.19%. This is a positive change from Capital Southwest’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. Capital Southwest’s payout ratio is presently 131.71%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Capital Southwest

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSWC. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Capital Southwest by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,920 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $529,000 after acquiring an additional 1,141 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Capital Southwest by 374.7% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 170,661 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,918,000 after buying an additional 134,706 shares during the period. Grace & White Inc. NY increased its stake in shares of Capital Southwest by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 177,471 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,035,000 after buying an additional 8,000 shares during the period. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new position in shares of Capital Southwest in the first quarter worth $720,000. Finally, Tectonic Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Capital Southwest by 29.7% in the first quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 194,120 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,451,000 after buying an additional 44,411 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 21.40% of the company’s stock.

Capital Southwest Company Profile

Capital Southwest Corporation is a business development company specializing in credit and private equity and venture capital investments in middle market companies, mezzanine, later stage, mature, late venture, emerging growth, buyouts, recapitalizations and growth capital investments. It does not invest in startups, publicly traded companies, real estate developments, project finance opportunities, oil and gas exploration businesses, troubled companies, turnarounds, and companies in which significant senior management is departing.

