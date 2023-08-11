CapitaLand China Trust (OTCMKTS:CLDHF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

CapitaLand China Trust (OTCMKTS:CLDHF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 208,500 shares, an increase of 113.2% from the July 15th total of 97,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.
CapitaLand China Trust Stock Performance
OTCMKTS CLDHF opened at C$0.83 on Friday. CapitaLand China Trust has a fifty-two week low of C$0.83 and a fifty-two week high of C$0.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$0.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.83.
CapitaLand China Trust Company Profile
