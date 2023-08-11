CapitaLand China Trust (OTCMKTS:CLDHF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

CapitaLand China Trust (OTCMKTS:CLDHF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 208,500 shares, an increase of 113.2% from the July 15th total of 97,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

CapitaLand China Trust Stock Performance

OTCMKTS CLDHF opened at C$0.83 on Friday. CapitaLand China Trust has a fifty-two week low of C$0.83 and a fifty-two week high of C$0.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$0.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.83.

CapitaLand China Trust Company Profile

CapitaLand China Trust (CLCT) is Singapore's largest China-focused real estate investment trust (REIT). CLCT's portfolio constitutes 11 shopping malls, five business park properties and four logistics park properties. The geographically diversified portfolio has a total gross floor area (GFA) of approximately 2.0 million square metres (sq m), located across 12 leading Chinese cities.

