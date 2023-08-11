Capri (NYSE:CPRI) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Capri (NYSE:CPRI – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05, Briefing.com reports. Capri had a return on equity of 38.22% and a net margin of 10.96%. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.50 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Capri Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CPRI traded down $0.75 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $53.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,022,265 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,867,272. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 1.29. Capri has a fifty-two week low of $34.17 and a fifty-two week high of $69.25. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $36.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.07. The company has a market cap of $6.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 2.27.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup downgraded Capri from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday. StockNews.com cut shares of Capri from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Capri from $46.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Raymond James cut shares of Capri from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut Capri from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $57.00 in a report on Friday. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.93.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Capri

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CPRI. Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new position in Capri in the first quarter valued at approximately $271,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Capri during the first quarter worth $264,000. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in shares of Capri by 8.0% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 5,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc bought a new stake in shares of Capri during the fourth quarter worth $255,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Capri during the fourth quarter worth $249,000. 90.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Capri Company Profile

Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors. The company offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, handbags, scarves and belts, small leather goods, eyewear, watches, jewelry, fragrances, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques, department, and specialty stores, as well as through e-commerce sites.

Featured Articles

