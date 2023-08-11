Capri (NYSE:CPRI) Downgraded by Guggenheim

Capri (NYSE:CPRI – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Guggenheim from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Capri from $70.00 to $68.00 in a report on Monday, June 5th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Capri from $46.00 to $38.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. UBS Group downgraded Capri from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com downgraded Capri from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Capri from $36.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.86.

Get Capri alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Capri

Capri Stock Performance

CPRI stock opened at $53.90 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.33 billion, a PE ratio of 12.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The business has a 50 day moving average of $36.20 and a 200-day moving average of $43.07. Capri has a 12-month low of $34.17 and a 12-month high of $69.25.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 31st. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.03. Capri had a return on equity of 38.22% and a net margin of 10.96%. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.02 earnings per share. Capri’s revenue was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Capri will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Capri

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPRI. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in Capri by 77.0% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in Capri by 123.5% during the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in Capri by 252.2% during the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 807 shares in the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its position in Capri by 26.1% during the second quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in Capri during the fourth quarter valued at about $80,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.12% of the company’s stock.

About Capri

(Get Free Report)

Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors. The company offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, handbags, scarves and belts, small leather goods, eyewear, watches, jewelry, fragrances, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques, department, and specialty stores, as well as through e-commerce sites.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Capri Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capri and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.