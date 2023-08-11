Capri (NYSE:CPRI) Stock Rating Lowered by Citigroup

Capri (NYSE:CPRI – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on CPRI. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Capri from $65.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Capri from $70.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Capri from $60.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Capri from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $41.00 price target on shares of Capri in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.86.

Capri Price Performance

Capri stock opened at $53.90 on Friday. Capri has a 12 month low of $34.17 and a 12 month high of $69.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.07. The company has a market cap of $6.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.06, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 2.27.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 31st. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. Capri had a return on equity of 38.22% and a net margin of 10.96%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.02 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Capri will post 5.99 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moran Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Capri by 7.3% during the second quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC now owns 95,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,433,000 after buying an additional 6,532 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Capri during the second quarter valued at about $368,000. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in Capri during the second quarter valued at about $1,615,000. Merlin Capital LLC boosted its position in Capri by 3.9% during the second quarter. Merlin Capital LLC now owns 6,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Capri by 0.5% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 455,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,354,000 after buying an additional 2,381 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.12% of the company’s stock.

Capri Company Profile

Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors. The company offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, handbags, scarves and belts, small leather goods, eyewear, watches, jewelry, fragrances, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques, department, and specialty stores, as well as through e-commerce sites.

Featured Stories

