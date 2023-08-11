Cardinal Health, Inc. (CAH) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.50 on October 15th

Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 9th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.5006 per share on Sunday, October 15th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 2nd.

Cardinal Health has raised its dividend by an average of 1.0% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 38 years. Cardinal Health has a payout ratio of 30.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Cardinal Health to earn $6.55 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 30.5%.

Shares of Cardinal Health stock opened at $92.34 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $23.51 billion, a PE ratio of 53.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $91.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.90. Cardinal Health has a 1 year low of $60.53 and a 1 year high of $95.10.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Retirement Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 1,539.3% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 459 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the period. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Cardinal Health by 300.4% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 957 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 718 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP boosted its holdings in Cardinal Health by 330.9% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 728 shares during the period. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Cardinal Health in the 1st quarter valued at about $76,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on CAH shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Cardinal Health in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Cardinal Health from $90.00 to $93.00 in a report on Friday, June 9th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Cardinal Health from $90.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, June 9th. Mizuho increased their target price on Cardinal Health from $85.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $93.00 to $97.00 in a report on Sunday, June 11th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.00.

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

