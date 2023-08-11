Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) Shares Sold by Altshuler Shaham Ltd

Altshuler Shaham Ltd cut its position in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Free Report) by 28.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,144 shares of the company’s stock after selling 462 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $86,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new stake in Cardinal Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cardinal Health during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Retirement Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 1,539.3% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 459 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cardinal Health during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cardinal Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. 85.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CAH shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Cardinal Health from $88.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Cardinal Health from $88.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, June 12th. TheStreet raised Cardinal Health from a “d+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Cardinal Health from $90.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Cardinal Health from $97.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.00.

Cardinal Health Price Performance

CAH stock traded up $0.15 on Friday, reaching $92.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 339,934 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,326,080. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 52 week low of $64.99 and a 52 week high of $95.10. The company has a market capitalization of $23.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $91.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $82.90.

Cardinal Health Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.5006 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 2nd. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 114.94%.

Cardinal Health Profile

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

