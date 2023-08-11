Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) Shares Sold by Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc.

Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Free Report) by 9.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,997 shares of the company’s stock after selling 601 shares during the quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc.’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $453,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAH. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Cardinal Health during the fourth quarter worth approximately $220,230,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cardinal Health during the fourth quarter worth approximately $215,893,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Cardinal Health by 52.1% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,876,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,003,000 after purchasing an additional 1,327,772 shares during the last quarter. Edmp Inc. lifted its stake in Cardinal Health by 7,587.0% in the fourth quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 961,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,505,000 after buying an additional 948,754 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Cardinal Health by 78.2% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,002,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,912,000 after buying an additional 878,429 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.40% of the company’s stock.

Cardinal Health Price Performance

Cardinal Health stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $92.38. The stock had a trading volume of 1,539,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,334,186. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 1-year low of $64.99 and a 1-year high of $95.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $91.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.07, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.78.

Cardinal Health Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd will be given a $0.5006 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 2nd. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 114.94%.

CAH has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Cardinal Health from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, June 12th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Cardinal Health from $90.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Cardinal Health from $88.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, June 12th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Cardinal Health from $97.00 to $103.00 in a report on Friday, June 9th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Cardinal Health from $80.00 to $85.00 in a report on Friday, June 9th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.00.

Cardinal Health Profile

(Free Report)

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

Featured Stories

