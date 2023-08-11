CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) Trading Down 6.7%

CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 6.7% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $17.88 and last traded at $17.96. Approximately 591,152 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 57% from the average daily volume of 1,363,687 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.24.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CARG shares. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on CarGurus from $21.00 to $24.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Citigroup lifted their price target on CarGurus from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on CarGurus from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on CarGurus from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their price objective on CarGurus from $22.00 to $26.00 in a report on Thursday, June 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, CarGurus currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.31.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $21.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.03. The company has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.61.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.18. The company had revenue of $231.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $207.09 million. CarGurus had a net margin of 18.68% and a return on equity of 17.88%. On average, research analysts predict that CarGurus, Inc. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of CarGurus by 56.8% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of CarGurus by 943.6% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,840 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP grew its stake in shares of CarGurus by 32.5% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CarGurus in the first quarter worth $117,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in shares of CarGurus in the second quarter worth $69,000. 87.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CarGurus, Inc operates an online automotive marketplace connecting buyers and sellers of new and used cars in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, U.S. Marketplace and Digital Wholesale The company provides consumers an online automotive marketplace where they can search for new and used car listings from its dealers, as well as sell their car to dealers and other consumers.

