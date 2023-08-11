Carlyle Credit Income Fund (NYSEARCA:CCIF) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.06

Carlyle Credit Income Fund (NYSEARCA:CCIF – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, August 10th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.0551 per share on Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 18th.

Carlyle Credit Income Fund Stock Up 0.4 %

Carlyle Credit Income Fund stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $7.87. 22,394 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,628. Carlyle Credit Income Fund has a 12 month low of $7.48 and a 12 month high of $10.16.

