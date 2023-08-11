Carlyle Secured Lending (NASDAQ:CGBD) PT Raised to $16.00

Carlyle Secured Lending (NASDAQ:CGBD – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by Citigroup from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Citigroup’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 5.54% from the company’s previous close.

CGBD has been the topic of a number of other reports. B. Riley assumed coverage on Carlyle Secured Lending in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Carlyle Secured Lending from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Carlyle Secured Lending currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.25.

Carlyle Secured Lending stock opened at $15.16 on Friday. Carlyle Secured Lending has a 1-year low of $11.23 and a 1-year high of $15.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $769.98 million, a PE ratio of 9.97 and a beta of 1.64. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.45.

Carlyle Secured Lending (NASDAQ:CGBD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $41.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.02 million. Carlyle Secured Lending had a net margin of 40.73% and a return on equity of 13.76%. As a group, analysts expect that Carlyle Secured Lending will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Carlyle Secured Lending news, CFO Thomas M. Hennigan purchased 3,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.39 per share, with a total value of $52,221.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 73,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $989,641.51. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Aren C. Leekong bought 3,394 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.74 per share, for a total transaction of $50,027.56. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 25,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $370,799.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Thomas M. Hennigan purchased 3,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.39 per share, with a total value of $52,221.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 73,909 shares in the company, valued at $989,641.51. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 10,208 shares of company stock valued at $141,955 over the last quarter. 0.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CGBD. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Carlyle Secured Lending by 33.8% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 16,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 4,186 shares during the period. Novare Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Carlyle Secured Lending by 0.7% during the first quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC now owns 282,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,847,000 after acquiring an additional 1,845 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in Carlyle Secured Lending by 64.4% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,457,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,844,000 after acquiring an additional 570,628 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new stake in Carlyle Secured Lending in the fourth quarter worth $1,458,000. Finally, Condor Capital Management boosted its holdings in Carlyle Secured Lending by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 132,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,889,000 after acquiring an additional 18,033 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.39% of the company’s stock.

Carlyle Secured Lending, Inc is business development company specializing in first lien debt, senior secured loans, second lien senior secured loan unsecured debt, mezzanine debt and investments in equities. It specializes in directly investing. It specializes in middle market. It targets healthcare and pharmaceutical, aerospace and defense, high tech industries, business services, software, beverage food and tobacco, hotel gamming and leisure, banking finance insurance and in real estate sector.

