Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) Stake Trimmed by Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI

Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI lessened its holdings in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) by 22.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,667 shares during the quarter. Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $576,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in Carrier Global by 121.2% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 553 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of Carrier Global during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Elequin Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carrier Global during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Portland Hill Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Carrier Global during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Core Alternative Capital increased its position in shares of Carrier Global by 142.9% during the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 1,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.33% of the company’s stock.

In other Carrier Global news, insider Jurgen Timperman sold 164,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.25, for a total transaction of $9,743,662.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Jurgen Timperman sold 164,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.25, for a total transaction of $9,743,662.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Kyle Crockett sold 6,817 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.22, for a total value of $403,702.74. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 42 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,487.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 310,223 shares of company stock worth $16,401,775 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Carrier Global from $54.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Mizuho upped their price target on Carrier Global from $53.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. 888 reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Carrier Global in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Barclays upped their price target on Carrier Global from $54.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Carrier Global from $45.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $54.65.

Carrier Global stock traded down $0.76 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $55.40. The stock had a trading volume of 3,643,374 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,238,964. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.40 billion, a PE ratio of 22.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.41. Carrier Global Co. has a 12 month low of $33.10 and a 12 month high of $60.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $6 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.83 billion. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 25.42% and a net margin of 9.87%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 10th. Investors of record on Friday, June 23rd will be issued a $0.185 dividend. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 22nd. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio is 29.37%.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

