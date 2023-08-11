Carrols Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:TAST) PT Raised to $9.00

Carrols Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:TAST – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by analysts at Truist Financial from $7.00 to $9.00 in a research note issued on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Truist Financial’s price target indicates a potential upside of 26.94% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on TAST. StockNews.com lowered shares of Carrols Restaurant Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Stephens increased their target price on shares of Carrols Restaurant Group from $6.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their target price on shares of Carrols Restaurant Group from $4.00 to $7.50 in a report on Friday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Carrols Restaurant Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $7.63.

Shares of NASDAQ TAST traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $7.09. 854,185 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 489,445. Carrols Restaurant Group has a 1 year low of $1.31 and a 1 year high of $7.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $386.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.64 and a beta of 2.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $5.40 and a 200 day moving average of $3.88.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Carrols Restaurant Group by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,123,393 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,888,000 after buying an additional 62,671 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,104,993 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,757,000 after acquiring an additional 137,213 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,710,399 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,814,000 after acquiring an additional 49,600 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,576,128 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,569,000 after acquiring an additional 71,031 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Solel Partners LP boosted its position in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Solel Partners LP now owns 1,540,062 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,434,000 after acquiring an additional 40,062 shares during the last quarter. 29.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a restaurant company in the United States. The company operates as a Burger King and Popeyes franchisee. The company was founded in 1960 and is headquartered in Syracuse, New York.

