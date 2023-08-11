Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) Given New $37.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $35.00 to $37.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “underweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 4.10% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Carvana from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $55.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Carvana from $15.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Carvana from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $29.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Carvana from $10.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Carvana from $24.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.42.

Carvana Stock Performance

NYSE CVNA opened at $38.58 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.13 and a beta of 3.16. The business’s fifty day moving average is $32.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.57. Carvana has a 1 year low of $3.55 and a 1 year high of $58.05.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.20) by $0.65. The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.62 billion. Carvana had a negative return on equity of 1,491.81% and a negative net margin of 11.08%. On average, research analysts forecast that Carvana will post -3.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CVNA. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Carvana by 65.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,083,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,754,000 after acquiring an additional 5,554,691 shares during the last quarter. Exor Capital LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Carvana in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $50,756,000. Spruce House Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Carvana by 52.7% during the 4th quarter. Spruce House Investment Management LLC now owns 10,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,400,000 after acquiring an additional 3,450,000 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carvana in the 4th quarter valued at $14,102,000. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in Carvana by 143.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,667,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,693,000 after acquiring an additional 2,752,097 shares during the period. 51.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Carvana

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

