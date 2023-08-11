Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) Shares Gap Up to $44.01

Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA – Get Free Report) shares gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $44.01, but opened at $47.51. Carvana shares last traded at $43.21, with a volume of 8,187,624 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush upped their target price on Carvana to $40.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Carvana from $7.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Carvana from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Carvana from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Carvana from $10.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.32.

Get Carvana alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on CVNA

Carvana Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $32.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.57.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.20) by $0.65. The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. Carvana had a negative return on equity of 1,491.81% and a negative net margin of 11.08%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Carvana Co. will post -3.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Carvana by 701.0% in the 2nd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 50,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,312,000 after purchasing an additional 44,303 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Carvana by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 66,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,702,000 after purchasing an additional 6,144 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in Carvana during the second quarter valued at $136,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in Carvana by 31.0% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 18,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,000 after buying an additional 4,376 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Carvana during the second quarter valued at $324,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.07% of the company’s stock.

Carvana Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Carvana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carvana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.