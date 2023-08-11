Cascadia Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CCAI) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Cascadia Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CCAI – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, a decline of 58.8% from the July 15th total of 6,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 14,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Approximately 1.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Cascadia Acquisition Stock Performance

CCAI stock opened at $11.69 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.66. Cascadia Acquisition has a twelve month low of $9.80 and a twelve month high of $14.00.

Get Cascadia Acquisition alerts:

Institutional Trading of Cascadia Acquisition

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Meteora Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cascadia Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth $101,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Cascadia Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $160,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cascadia Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth $186,000. Centiva Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Cascadia Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at $238,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Cascadia Acquisition by 4,315.3% in the 4th quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 24,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 24,252 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.38% of the company’s stock.

About Cascadia Acquisition

Cascadia Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company focuses on sourcing business combination opportunities in industry sectors, including advanced technologies comprising robotics, automation, and artificial intelligence.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cascadia Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cascadia Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.