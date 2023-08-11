Casper (CSPR) Market Cap Achieves $432.02 Million

Casper (CSPR) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on August 11th. In the last week, Casper has traded 4.3% lower against the dollar. Casper has a total market capitalization of $432.02 million and $3.59 million worth of Casper was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Casper coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0384 or 0.00000131 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Casper Coin Profile

Casper’s launch date was May 12th, 2021. Casper’s total supply is 11,928,280,292 coins and its circulating supply is 11,237,253,550 coins. The official website for Casper is casper.network. Casper’s official Twitter account is @casper_network. Casper’s official message board is casper.network/network/blog. The Reddit community for Casper is https://reddit.com/r/caspercspr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Casper Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Casper (CSPR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Casper has a current supply of 11,926,676,587 with 11,235,543,972 in circulation. The last known price of Casper is 0.03831819 USD and is down -1.28 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 53 active market(s) with $4,670,111.85 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://casper.network/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Casper directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Casper should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Casper using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

