Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Shares Acquired by 1ST Source Bank

1ST Source Bank boosted its position in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,908 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the quarter. 1ST Source Bank’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $2,267,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DT Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 14,635 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,506,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Barber Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Caterpillar by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,581 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,337,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 1,658 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 2,801 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $671,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Premier Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Caterpillar by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Premier Asset Management LLC now owns 1,418 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $340,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.28% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Price Performance

NYSE CAT traded down $0.68 on Thursday, hitting $283.85. 2,647,147 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,249,910. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $251.21 and a 200-day moving average of $236.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52 week low of $160.60 and a 52 week high of $293.88. The stock has a market cap of $144.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.13.

Caterpillar Increases Dividend

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $5.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.57 by $0.98. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 55.93% and a net margin of 12.91%. The firm had revenue of $17.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.18 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 19.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 20th will be paid a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. This is a boost from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 19th. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.36%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on CAT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Caterpillar from $275.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Caterpillar from $183.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Caterpillar from $240.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Caterpillar from $288.00 to $263.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Tigress Financial upped their target price on Caterpillar from $266.00 to $282.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $267.00.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Cheryl H. Johnson sold 6,415 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $1,667,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,362 shares in the company, valued at $4,254,120. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Caterpillar news, insider Cheryl H. Johnson sold 6,415 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $1,667,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,362 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,254,120. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Cheryl H. Johnson sold 18,294 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.33, for a total value of $5,238,121.02. Following the sale, the insider now owns 16,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,684,931.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 51,995 shares of company stock worth $14,484,353. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Company Profile

(Free Report)

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

See Also

