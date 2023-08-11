Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Shares Purchased by Verus Capital Partners LLC

Verus Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 37.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,514 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 688 shares during the quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $575,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CAT. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Caterpillar by 130,632.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,784,017 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,343,859,000 after buying an additional 9,776,533 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Caterpillar by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,130,707 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,184,005,000 after acquiring an additional 110,026 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Caterpillar by 1.8% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,522,869 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,721,533,000 after acquiring an additional 132,253 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Caterpillar by 17.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,608,165 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,583,053,000 after purchasing an additional 969,222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 1.7% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,440,783 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $892,724,000 after acquiring an additional 92,360 shares in the last quarter. 74.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CAT shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Caterpillar from $240.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. DA Davidson started coverage on Caterpillar in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $263.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Caterpillar from $274.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Tigress Financial lifted their price objective on Caterpillar from $266.00 to $282.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Caterpillar from $275.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Caterpillar has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $267.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Cheryl H. Johnson sold 6,415 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $1,667,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 16,362 shares in the company, valued at $4,254,120. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Lange Bob De sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total value of $5,500,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 53,671 shares in the company, valued at $14,759,525. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Cheryl H. Johnson sold 6,415 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $1,667,900.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 16,362 shares in the company, valued at $4,254,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 51,995 shares of company stock valued at $14,484,353. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CAT traded up $1.36 during trading on Friday, reaching $285.18. The company had a trading volume of 1,273,904 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,236,678. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $252.71 and its 200 day moving average is $236.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $145.48 billion, a PE ratio of 17.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.13. Caterpillar Inc. has a twelve month low of $160.60 and a twelve month high of $293.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.33.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $5.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.57 by $0.98. Caterpillar had a net margin of 12.91% and a return on equity of 55.93%. The company had revenue of $17.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.18 EPS. Caterpillar’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 19.25 EPS for the current year.

Caterpillar Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 20th will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This is an increase from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 19th. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.36%.

About Caterpillar

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

Featured Stories

