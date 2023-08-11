Cathedral Energy Services (TSE:CET) PT Lowered to C$1.90

Cathedral Energy Services (TSE:CET – Get Free Report) had its target price cut by equities researchers at Stifel Nicolaus from C$2.00 to C$1.90 in a note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 115.91% from the stock’s previous close.
Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Cormark lifted their price objective on shares of Cathedral Energy Services from C$2.25 to C$2.45 in a report on Thursday, July 13th. ATB Capital boosted their target price on shares of Cathedral Energy Services from C$1.30 to C$1.40 in a research note on Thursday, July 13th.
Cathedral Energy Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, offers directional drilling services to oil and natural gas companies in western Canada and the United States. It provides horizontal and directional drilling services, measurement-while-drilling systems, positive displacement mud motors, rotary steerable systems, drilling jars, shock subs, drill collars, and drilling optimization and well planning services.
