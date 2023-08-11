Cathedral Energy Services (TSE:CET) PT Lowered to C$1.90

Cathedral Energy Services (TSE:CET – Get Free Report) had its target price cut by equities researchers at Stifel Nicolaus from C$2.00 to C$1.90 in a note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 115.91% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Cormark lifted their price objective on shares of Cathedral Energy Services from C$2.25 to C$2.45 in a report on Thursday, July 13th. ATB Capital boosted their target price on shares of Cathedral Energy Services from C$1.30 to C$1.40 in a research note on Thursday, July 13th.

Shares of TSE:CET traded down C$0.05 on Friday, hitting C$0.88. 263,454 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 383,767. Cathedral Energy Services has a 1-year low of C$0.56 and a 1-year high of C$1.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.73 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.03. The firm has a market capitalization of C$214.02 million, a P/E ratio of 9.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -1.64 and a beta of 2.63.

Cathedral Energy Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, offers directional drilling services to oil and natural gas companies in western Canada and the United States. It provides horizontal and directional drilling services, measurement-while-drilling systems, positive displacement mud motors, rotary steerable systems, drilling jars, shock subs, drill collars, and drilling optimization and well planning services.

