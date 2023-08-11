Cavitation Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CVAT) Short Interest Update

Cavitation Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CVAT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 55,500 shares, an increase of 449.5% from the July 15th total of 10,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 804,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Cavitation Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of CVAT stock remained flat at $0.02 during trading hours on Friday. 20,000 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 250,195. Cavitation Technologies has a 52-week low of $0.01 and a 52-week high of $0.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.02 and its 200-day moving average is $0.02.

Get Cavitation Technologies alerts:

About Cavitation Technologies

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Cavitation Technologies, Inc develops, patents, and commercializes proprietary technology for use in the processing of various industrial and consumer-oriented fluids in the United States. The company provides Nano Reactor and Nano Neutralization Systems for refining vegetable oils, such as soybean, rapeseed, canola, and palm oil.

Receive News & Ratings for Cavitation Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cavitation Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.