Cboe Global Markets (BATS:CBOE) PT Raised to $155.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Cboe Global Markets (BATS:CBOE – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $148.00 to $155.00 in a research report report published on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $146.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $171.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $161.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $145.44.

Shares of Cboe Global Markets stock opened at $148.36 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $138.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $137.29. The company has a market cap of $15.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.47 and a beta of 0.61. Cboe Global Markets has a fifty-two week low of $103.82 and a fifty-two week high of $139.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21.

Cboe Global Markets (BATS:CBOE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 4th. The company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $467.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $469.31 million. Cboe Global Markets had a net margin of 5.77% and a return on equity of 20.05%. The company’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.67 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cboe Global Markets will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP John P. Sexton sold 2,999 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.00, for a total transaction of $413,862.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,317,434. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP John P. Sexton sold 2,999 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.00, for a total value of $413,862.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,317,434. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Joseph P. Ratterman sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.96, for a total transaction of $2,039,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 22,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,074,735.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 42,900 shares of company stock valued at $5,873,547. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CBOE. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 93.5% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 64.8% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 3,771.4% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the period. City State Bank acquired a new position in shares of Cboe Global Markets in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 68.2% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 296 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.73% of the company’s stock.

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through six segments: Options, North American Equities, Europe and Asia Pacific, Futures, Global FX, and Digital. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.

