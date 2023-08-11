CCL Industries Inc. (TSE:CCL) Plans $0.27 Quarterly Dividend

CCL Industries Inc. (TSE:CCL – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 9th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a dividend of 0.265 per share on Friday, September 29th. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th.

CCL Industries Stock Performance

CCL Industries (TSE:CCL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported C$0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.84 by C$0.09. The company had revenue of C$1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.62 billion.

